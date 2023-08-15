Cooling centers in Sacramento extending operation due to heat

SACRAMENTO -- With the ongoing heat that is expected to last to Thursday, the regional cooling centers have extended their operation days.

Here's a list of the cooling locations:

DHA Service Center: 1725 28th Street, Sacramento

Monday, August 14th to Thursday, August 17th

Offices: 8 a.m. to 4 pm.

Extended hours for weather respite: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

DHA Service Center: 5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands

Monday, August 14th to Thursday, August 17th

Offices: 8 a.m. to 4 pm.

Extended hours for weather respite: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Outreach and Engagement Center: 3615 Auburn Boulevard

Monday, August 14th to Thursday, August 17th

2 p.m. to 7 a.m. (last closing Friday morning at 7 a.m.)

Sam and Bonnie Pannell Center: 2450 Meadowview Road

Monday, August 14th to Thursday, August 17th

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pets must be on a leash or contained in an animal carrier at all times.

Additionally, SacRT is offering free rides to and from the cooling centers. Vouchers are needed to ride for free and can be downloaded here.