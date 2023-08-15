Watch CBS News
Local News

Cooling centers in Sacramento extending operation due to heat

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 08/15/2023
Morning headlines - 08/15/2023 01:52

SACRAMENTO -- With the ongoing heat that is expected to last to Thursday, the regional cooling centers have extended their operation days.

Here's a list of the cooling locations:

DHA Service Center: 1725 28th Street, Sacramento

Monday, August 14th to Thursday, August 17th

Offices: 8 a.m. to 4 pm. 

Extended hours for weather respite: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

DHA Service Center: 5747 Watt Avenue, North Highlands

Monday, August 14th to Thursday, August 17th

Offices: 8 a.m. to 4 pm. 

Extended hours for weather respite: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Outreach and Engagement Center: 3615 Auburn Boulevard

Monday, August 14th to Thursday, August 17th

2 p.m. to 7 a.m. (last closing Friday morning at 7 a.m.)

Sam and Bonnie Pannell Center: 2450 Meadowview Road

Monday, August 14th to Thursday, August 17th

8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pets must be on a leash or contained in an animal carrier at all times. 

Additionally, SacRT is offering free rides to and from the cooling centers. Vouchers are needed to ride for free and can be downloaded here.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 1:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.