Cook's Corner: 4 killed, 6 hospitalized in shooting at historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon

Four people, including the suspect, are dead and six more are in the hospital after a shooter opened fire at a historic biker bar in Trabuco Canyon.

Deputies said the shooting started at Cook's Corner in the 19000 block of Santiago Canyon Road.

#OCSDPIO Update- Incident scene at Cooks Corner is static. We are in unified command with @OCFA. Confirmed 4 deceased at scene, inc. the shooter. 6 transported to hospitals, 5 reported w/gunshot wounds. Officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident. No deputies injured. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) August 24, 2023

According to the authorities, deputies shot and killed the suspect.

Sources told KCAL News that the incident started as a domestic dispute between a retired law enforcement officer and his wife.

The altercation escalated and at least nine people were shot. According to witnesses, the gunfire started in the picnic area. Initially, victims heard about five or six shots before a brief pause. Shortly after, the shooting continued with an increased volley of fire.

According to the OCSD, authorities first received reports of a shooting at Cook's Corner at 7:04 p.m. and arrived at the bar two minutes later. According to Undersheriff Jeff Hallock, the dispatch could hear gunfire through the responding deputies' radios.

Deputies shot the gunman at 7:08 p.m. They discovered at least one weapon at the scene.

According to deputies, six people were hospitalized, at least five of whom had gunshot wounds. Doctors are treating two people in critical condition and four others in stable condition, according to Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo.

The shooting happened at a biker bar called Cook's Corner. KCAL News

Based on information from sources, KCAL News believes the shooter was a retired sergeant from the Ventura Police Department. He began his career in 1984 and retired in February 2014.

No deputies were hurt. The sheriff's department has asked people to stay away from the area. Authorities have issued a SigAlert for El Toro Road which leads up to Santiago Canyon and the Cook's Corner.

Law enforcement has set up a command center at Saddleback Church. The FBI will also help with the investigation.

Supervisor Katrina Foley posted on Twitter, "Heartbroken to hear of another senseless mass shooting, this time in our own backyard."

According to the Cook's Corner website, the bar is "considered to be one of the most famous biker bar & restaurant in Southern California."

"We've experienced major earthquakes, forest fires, floods, recessions and other disasters," the bar wrote on its website. "We've gotten through all of them and came out stronger."

The establishment was hosting a spaghetti night special between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. today. Deputies estimated that there were at least 30-40 people inside Cook's Corner when the gunman started shooting.

Wendy Koro, Operations Manager for Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, says Cook's Corner is a "legendary landmark" with the law firm helping the bar build its stage.

"The public, in general, might have the wrong impression that this is a rough and tumble place where there is a lot of hard drinking and hard partying and you know, decent people don't go there," said Koro. "It really couldn't be further from the truth."

Koro added that the venue is the "heart of the Orange County riding community."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.