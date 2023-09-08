Convicted killer Paul Flores listed in fair condition after being assaulted in prison

Killer Paul Flores listed in fair condition after being attacked in prison

COALINGA - Paul Flores, the man convicted of killing Stockton teen Kristin Smart in 1996, is listed in fair condition, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) says.

In August, Flores was attacked at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga and transported to an area hospital in serious condition, the CDCR said. Exactly what led up to the attack is unknown.

After being treated, he was taken back to prison. Flores and Smart were fellow students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1996 when Smart disappeared after being last seen with Flores. Smart's family says there won't be closure until her remains are found.