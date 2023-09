Killer Paul Flores listed in fair condition after being attacked in prison Paul Flores, the man convicted of killing Stockton teen Kristen Smart in 1996, is listed in fair condition, CDCR says. Last month, Flores was attacked in prison and taken to the hospital in serious condition. After being treated, he was taken back to Pleasant Valley State Prison, where he's serving a 25 years-to-life sentence for killing fellow Cal Poly student Kristin Smart in 1996. Her body has never been found.