$21M bond could help tackle repairs, safety at Colfax High School

COLFAX -- A Placer County high school is in need of repairs, including the removal of lead paint and asbestos. Next Tuesday, voters will decide whether Colfax High School gets the funding to make it happen. However, it won't come cheap for taxpayers.

The Placer Union School District says Colfax High School has leaky roofs, old gas, old sewer and electric systems, as well as asbestos and lead paint that needs to be removed.

"It's really important to me that they have a safe, secure and healthy environment to go to school in as well as the rest of our community's children," parent and councilwoman Trinity Burruss said.

Measure H also aims to help reduce wildfire risk while also upgrading the science and tech labs.

"I believe the place needs work. I go up there often. I'm a very avid sports fan, and I think it's time," resident Larry Hillberg said.

The $21 million bond would raise property taxes in the city of Colfax by adding $30 for every $100,000 of assessed property value. It would add up to about $140 per year for the average homeowner.

Opponents of the measure include the Placer County Republican Party and the county Taxpayer Association. Opponents say the last thing voters need is higher taxes and more debt.

Burruss warns that if the measure fails, inflation will drive up costs even higher for the district in the future.

"We will be saddling future taxpayers with a much higher burden than what we're looking at currently," Burruss said.

The measure needs 55% of the votes to pass.