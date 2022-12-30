"We leaned into the uncomfortable": How some CSUs are working to close the Black graduation gap

"We leaned into the uncomfortable": How some CSUs are working to close the Black graduation gap

"We leaned into the uncomfortable": How some CSUs are working to close the Black graduation gap

SACRAMENTO – The California State University system graduates Black students at lower rates than other groups – but why, and what can be done to fix it?

As we previously reported, data analyzed by our partners at CalMatters revealed, the way the Cal State system publicly disclosed graduation rates was hiding the graduation rate gap between Black students and others groups of students.

The CSU system has now made some changes to how they report the data, but that doesn't change the fact that Black students are being left behind.

Read the CalMatters Companion Series Here

When Ashley-Dior Thomas and Solomon Smartt think back to their days at Sacramento State, they think of a patio on campus that was coined "Little Africa." It served as their unofficial Black student resource center where students helped each other with everything from tutoring to class schedules.

"When you came to little Africa, there was a comfort, there was a welcoming," Smartt said.

"We just had community," Thomas said. "For me it was very important."

And she's not alone.

Many believe a lack of community and representation on Cal State campuses is one of the key factors contributing to low graduation rates for Black students system-wide – which have remained 20 percent below their white and Asian counterparts for over a decade.

When Ashley and Solomon were at Sac State, it had one the lowest black graduation rates in the system. They recall friends frequently disappeared from little Africa.

"You found out through the grapevine they had to drop out," Thomas said.

They say that fact they had to create their own resource center was just one example of a lack of cultural awareness that critics say has been an issue systemwide.

"Another thing I think is a big issue is the lack of Black professors on campus," Thomas said. "I only had one Black professor in my entire five years."

Ashley recalls a race and diversity class without a single Black author on the required reading list, and Solomon believes a lack of cultural awareness among advisors was the reason it took him 11 years to graduate.

"They didn't holistically look at the student," Smartt said.

Black students and Black faculty each make up about 4 percent of their respective populations across the California State University system.

But experts say that's not enough.

"The likelihood that most students will ever experience a Black or African-American faculty is incredibly low," said Dr. Luke Wood.

Wood is also a Sac State grad. He's now Vice President for Student Affairs and the Chief Diversity Officer at San Diego State – which has one the lowest Black graduation rate gaps in the system. He says a lack of diversity among faculty can lead to a lack of cultural competency, microaggressions, and unconscious bias.

"We've changed and completely transformed the way that we hire faculty," Wood said.

At San Diego State, Wood says all prospective hires must now demonstrate a record of success in teaching, service, or research related to minoritized populations. And from campus tours focused on Black history milestones to Black scholars programs and career development programs for students at every stage of their education, San Diego State offers many programs focused on the Black student experience but open to all.

"We leaned into the uncomfortable," Wood said.

San Diego State has one of the highest Black graduation rates in the CSU system, though notably, they are among the more selective CSUs with an average incoming high school GPA of above a 4.0.

Sacramento State, which is less selective, has the highest Black student enrolment by headcount in the CSU system.

"When I came here, I was quoted for saying our graduation rates suck," said Sac State President Dr. Robert Nelson.

Nelson says they've come a long way, and he believes adding more slots for students to take core classes was crucial to helping them get the classes needed to graduate.

"That lifted up all of the students, especially our African-American students. They improved by 360 percent," Nelson said.

Though he acknowledges, in context, that number isn't as impressive when you consider how bad Sac State's black graduation rate used to be.

According to a CalMatters data analysis, Sac State had the second-lowest Black graduation rate in the system just 6 years ago and was ranked 21st out of 22 schools. While they're still below average, they increased their rank to 9th in the CSU system in 2021.

"What do you think has specifically helped the black graduation rate," we asked.

"The MLK Center has made a huge difference," Nelson said.

He points to their now official Black student resource center, which is currently under renovation. Only about two-thirds of CSU campuses offer one.

Sac State's Black student resource center is one of the largest in the system, offering critical services like mental health counseling, tutors, and advisors.

"We've added counselors of color so that our students have people to be able to go to who look like them, that have had similar experiences," Nelson said.

Though, Nelson acknowledges closing the Black graduation gap is a work in progress. "There's always something more you can do and that has to be the mentality," Nelson said.

In the meantime, Ashley and Solomon are impressed with how far their alma mater has come.

"I mean, it's great," Thomas said.

"Black students will have something that we didn't have," Smartt added

Their "Little Africa" now has an official home.