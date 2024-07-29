Firefighters rescue kitten during fire that ripped through Citrus Heights home

CITRUS HEIGHTS – Everyone got out safely, including a cat, after a fire erupted inside a Citrus Heights home Monday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Sylvan Creek Court, off Sylvan Road, just after 10 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a home.

Firefighters went to work quickly, making sure everyone was out of the home, but the inside of the home suffered moderate to major damage. One bedroom and a hallway, in particular, suffered the most damage.

The kitten that was rescued from the fire. Metro Fire of Sacramento

A kitten was rescued by firefighters from inside the home, Metro Fire says.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.