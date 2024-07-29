Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters rescue kitten during fire that ripped through Citrus Heights home

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

CITRUS HEIGHTS – Everyone got out safely, including a cat, after a fire erupted inside a Citrus Heights home Monday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Sylvan Creek Court, off Sylvan Road, just after 10 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a home.

Firefighters went to work quickly, making sure everyone was out of the home, but the inside of the home suffered moderate to major damage. One bedroom and a hallway, in particular, suffered the most damage.

citrus-heights-fire-kitten-rescued-credit-sac-metro-fire.jpg
The kitten that was rescued from the fire.  Metro Fire of Sacramento

A kitten was rescued by firefighters from inside the home, Metro Fire says.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.