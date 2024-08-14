Citrus Heights making major upgrades to Auburn Boulevard in $35.5 million project

CITRUS HEIGHTS – The City of Citrus Heights is taking on its biggest public works project since 2014, revitalizing Auburn Boulevard. It is a project that has been in the works since 2015.

The upgrades for the project known as "Auburn Boulevard Complete Streets Phase 2" will be happening along Auburn Boulevard stretching from Rusch Park to Interstate 80 in Roseville.

"It has taken about 10 years, but that's not unusual for a project of this size," said Citrus Heights City Engineer Leslie Blomquist.

She said the city had to coordinate with over 60 different property owners and several utility companies but this big revitalization project will require patience from the people living here.

"It stops people so they can see the sign for my shop, so I like that," said Mike Cormack, owner of Mike's Barber Shop.

Cormack is all about changing up someone's do, the same way the city is changing up the street in front of his shop.

"This is a very old street," said Blomquist. "It was designed during an era when the primary mode of travel was cars."

Blomquist said the project is all about undergrounding utility lines, upgrading storm drainage and traffic signals, and creating better access for bicyclists, walkers and cars.

"We really do need more safety for pedestrians and definitely for our future," said Yemanya Napue who lives in Citrus Heights.

The goal is to beautify the boulevard, even though right now things are looking barren after the city chopped nearly 60 historic trees to make the road widening possible.

"Most of those trees were in very poor or critical condition as far as their health and safety for the traveling public," Blomquist said.

The city plans to plant just over 100 new trees, some in a new median, that will no longer get tangled up in the overhead utility lines.

"Nobody wants to lose trees but progress is progress," said Cormack.

Blomquist said the total cost of the project including construction management and inspection services is $35.5 million. The city is using about nine grants as well as $4 million from the city's general fund to make the project possible.

Construction will come with some traffic for 24 hours a day for the next two-plus years at least one lane will be closed.

"Sometimes construction can block visibility and sometimes people don't know businesses are open," said Citrus Heights Community Development Director Casey Kempenaar.

Kempenaar said that is why Wednesday night the city council approved businesses to post temporary signage to remind people they are open.

"I think we just have to be patient and let it work its way out," said Cormack.