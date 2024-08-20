Anonymous tip leads to investigation, arrest of former CHP officer on workers' comp fraud allegations

QUINCY – A former California Highway Patrol officer has been arrested on suspicion of committing workers' compensation fraud.

Jordan Lester made an insurance claim back in July 2021, CHP says. His doctor placed him off work by January 2022 – but an anonymous tip prompted an investigation in Lester.

The investigation allegedly found evidence that Lester had been taking part in activities he shouldn't have been, according to the restrictions given out by his doctor. Exactly what kind of activities he was doing has not been detailed, but investigators allege it amounted to workers' compensation fraud.

Further, investigators also found evidence that Lester allegedly committed perjury when he misrepresented the price of a vehicle he bought.

Lester, 44, was arrested in Quincy and has been booked into Plumas County Jail, CHP announced Tuesday.

CHP noted that Lester had been a 16-year veteran of the department.