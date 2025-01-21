Watch CBS News
Local News

3-year-old child in critical condition after being hit by car in Stanislaus County

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

CROWS LANDING — A three-year-old child was in critical condition after being hit by a car in the Crows Landing area of Stanislaus County, authorities said Tuesday night. 

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said it received a call just before 8:20 p.m. regarding a collision involving a pedestrian and a possible shooting along Highway 33. 

That pedestrian was later confirmed to be the young child, who authorities said was not expected to survive.

Investigators said no evidence of a shooting was located.

At least one person was detained, but no official arrests have been announced.

The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation, which has been taken over by the California Highway Patrol Modesto.

Crows Landing at 6th Street was expected to be closed until around midnight. Crows Landing is located about 20 miles southwest of Modesto.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.