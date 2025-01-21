3-year-old child in critical condition after being hit by car in Stanislaus County

CROWS LANDING — A three-year-old child was in critical condition after being hit by a car in the Crows Landing area of Stanislaus County, authorities said Tuesday night.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said it received a call just before 8:20 p.m. regarding a collision involving a pedestrian and a possible shooting along Highway 33.

That pedestrian was later confirmed to be the young child, who authorities said was not expected to survive.

Investigators said no evidence of a shooting was located.

At least one person was detained, but no official arrests have been announced.

The circumstances of the collision remain under investigation, which has been taken over by the California Highway Patrol Modesto.

Crows Landing at 6th Street was expected to be closed until around midnight. Crows Landing is located about 20 miles southwest of Modesto.