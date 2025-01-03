Chico man arrested on suspicion of arson in fire that severely damaged historic Bidwell Mansion

CHICO – A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a fire that severely damaged the historic Bidwell Mansion in Chico last month, officials said.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation said Friday that Kevin Carlson, a 30-year-old from Chico, was arrested Thursday and booked into jail on multiple charges, including arson.

No other details were released Friday, but officials said there will be a press conference on Monday in which more details will be provided.

The unique 26-room Victorian home went up in flames in the early morning hours on Dec. 11. Nearly a week after the fire, officials said there were "clear indicators of arson."

It was originally built in the 1860s and was undergoing renovations that started in spring 2024. It was temporarily closed to visitors when it went burned, with the California State Parks saying that the work was almost complete.

The North Valley Community Foundation, Tri Counties Bank and Chico State University started a fundraiser to rebuild the mansion.

