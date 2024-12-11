Watch CBS News
Historic Bidwell Mansion in Chico destroyed in fire

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CHICO – The historic Bidwell Mansion in Chico went up in flames early Wednesday morning, destroying the building.

Firefighters responded to the scene at the Bidwell Mansion State Historic Park just after 3:30 a.m., according to Action News Now.

Flames engulfed the unique Victorian home and appeared to have consumed the entire building.

5am-v-bidwell-mansion-kmaxccyt.jpg
Scene of the fire early Wednesday morning. Action News Now

Exactly what started the fire is unknown at this point.

The historic mansion, originally built in the 1860s, was undergoing renovations that began in Spring 2024 and has been temporarily closed to visitors. According to California State Parks, the work was expected to be done by the end of the year. 

