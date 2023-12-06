Chain controls back up for drivers on several Sierra highways

TRUCKEE - With more snow falling in the region, chain controls were put in place again Thursday for travelers on several Sierra highways.

As of the late afternoon, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on several major highways in the area.

For eastbound Interstate 80 travelers, chains are required from Cisco to Truckee. For people heading west, chains are required from Truckee to Eagle Lakes.

#TrafficAlert Chain controls are back in effect along I-80 in @PlacerCA and @NevadaCountyCA. EB I-80 R-2 Cisco to Truckee, WB I-80 R-2 Truckee to Eagle Lakes, Trucks Min. pic.twitter.com/OacCuGas2g — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 8, 2023

Trucks traveling east on I-80 are being screened at Applegate. For westbound trucks, Caltrans is screening about five miles west of Reno. Truck drivers must have maximum chains to continue and permit loads are prohibited.

For people traveling on Highway 20, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires from Washington Road to the junction of I-80.

As for Highway 50 in El Dorado County, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires from three miles east of Kyburz to Meyers.

Chains or snow tires are required for people traveling on Highway 49 from Bassetts to Sattley in Sierra County and also on Highway 88 in Alpine and Amador Counties from 6.5 mi east of Peddler Hill to Picketts Junction.

Over on Highway 89, there are chain controls in place for the area from Tahoe City to Truckee.

To check the latest road conditions, click here.