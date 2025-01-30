Ceres police chief placed on administrative leave, leaving residents with questions

CERES – Ceres Police Chief Chris Perry was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday and the city is leaving residents with more questions than answers.

Ceres City Manager Dough Dunford said he cannot comment as it is a personnel matter, but can likely make comments on the reasoning on Feb. 10. CBS Sacramento was unable to clarify why that information wouldn't be available until then.

Dunford said Captain Trenton Johnson has taken over Perry's duties during his leave.

"Well I wonder why they're being so hush-mouthed about it," said one Ceres resident.

Another said the lack of information shows a lack of transparency from the city.

"Shouldn't the public know? I mean we are the people," a resident said.

In October, Perry and the city of Ceres were named in a lawsuit made by a Ceres Police Detective. That lawsuit cited unlawful discrimination, sexual harassment, military veteran discrimination, failure to prevent discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment.

The lawsuit also demanded the case be brought to a jury trial in Stanislaus County, though it is unconfirmed the lawsuit had anything to do with Perry's leave.

Dunford disclosed Perry's leave is paid.