Ceres police search for vehicle after reported hit-and-run hospitalized bicyclist

CERES – An investigation is underway after a bicyclist was rushed to the hospital after a reported hit-and-run collision in Ceres late Friday morning, police said.

The police department said the collision happened on Pine Street overpass shortly after 11 a.m.

The bicyclist, a man in his 70s, was rushed to the hospital and is in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

Police said they are searching for a black Jeep Wrangler or a similar vehicle driven by a White or Hispanic man with light-colored hair in his 50s to early 60s. They said he was seen around the location of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has surveillance video is also urged to contact the Ceres Police Department.