Watch CBS News
Local News

Hit-and-run leaves man dead near Ceres; few details released on suspect's vehicle

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

CERES – A hit-and-run left a man dead in rural Ceres over the weekend, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says, a little before 4 a.m. on Aug. 24, officers responded near Morgan Road and Marchy Lane just south of Ceres to investigate a reported collision.

At the scene, first responders found a man lying in the road. He was soon pronounced dead, officers say.

Investigators believe the man was struck by a vehicle, but whoever hit him didn't stay at the scene.

The suspect vehicle could have noticeable damage to its right front bumper, but CHP did not have any other information about what vehicle may have been involved.

Authorities also have not yet released the name of the man killed.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.