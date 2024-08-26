Hit-and-run leaves man dead near Ceres; few details released on suspect's vehicle

CERES – A hit-and-run left a man dead in rural Ceres over the weekend, authorities say.

California Highway Patrol says, a little before 4 a.m. on Aug. 24, officers responded near Morgan Road and Marchy Lane just south of Ceres to investigate a reported collision.

At the scene, first responders found a man lying in the road. He was soon pronounced dead, officers say.

Investigators believe the man was struck by a vehicle, but whoever hit him didn't stay at the scene.

The suspect vehicle could have noticeable damage to its right front bumper, but CHP did not have any other information about what vehicle may have been involved.

Authorities also have not yet released the name of the man killed.