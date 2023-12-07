Central Valley lawmaker backs bill to create FBI-lead task force aimed at curbing sideshows

SACRAMENTO - It's hard to go a week without hearing about a sideshow attracting attention for all the wrong reasons. They continue to plague neighborhoods and stretch local law enforcement thin. This year, several people have died while attending them.

One lawmaker says to fix the problem, the FBI needs to get involved.

"This behavior has gotten out of control," said Josh Harder, who represents California's 9th Congressional District.

Harder is backing a bill that would create an FBI-led task force to stop sideshows.

"These sideshows are dangerous and even deadly," Harder said. "So far this year, at least three people have been shot and killed at a sideshow just in Stockton."

In April, CBS13 covered the shooting of a 22-year-old at a sideshow in Stockton.

"We heard the gunshots and we just knew that was it," a witness said. "We heard a couple, I think somebody shot back at them."

It's called the "They're Fast, We're Furious Act." It would create an FBI-led street racing prevention and intervention task force. It would include the Department of Justice and local law enforcement.

CBS13 asked him why federal help. Harder said the answer is twofold.

Frankly, our local law enforcement in California is overloaded. Sometimes there will be even 10 or 12 sideshows in a single night.

The other reason is what goes on during them.

"A lot of the crimes that are happening are federal crimes," Harder said. "Whether it's illegal firearms, fentanyl, and so it's important to have federal coordination to make sure the organizers for these sideshows are held accountable to the full extent of the law."

The hope is with FBI help, law enforcement will have the resources they need to finally put a stop to sideshows.

This comes as local jurisdictions are taking action.

In Sonoma County, it is illegal to promote, watch and participate in sideshows. Violators could face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.