CBS13 rides along with CHP Truckee during heavy snow, high winds

TRUCKEE - Blizzard conditions have slammed Interstate 80, so CBS13 went right into the worst of it in the passenger seat of CHP Truckee. Within 15 minutes of getting out here, we were put to work.

Sergeant Brian Yops saw the issue before he asked. This big rig was stuck in the fast lane and the clock was ticking to get it out.

"We have to wait for him to build up air in his brake lines, then we'll go," he said.

Visibility was a concern if other drivers didn't see the truck stopped in the middle of I-80.

"He couldn't get any more traction," Yops said.

The sergeant's foot hit the gas to give the truck forward momentum but it wasn't enough. After calling for backup, we moved on.

"How typical is it that you come up on a big rig like we did that's stuck and needs your assistance?" CBS 13 asked.

"Multiple times an hour when it's like this," Yops said.

It's not hard to see how zero visibility on a snow-covered highway could disorient drivers and how some ended up stuck.

The next stop was a Dodge Ram in the snow, causing Caltrans to hold traffic.

A few minutes of this and the car was back on track with a reminder for the road.

"It whited out for a second. I was looking for a plow post," the driver said.

"Just remember brakes aren't your friend," the CHP said.

The CHP Truckee said I-80 was closed at 5 p.m. Friday. It's unknown when it will reopen.