CBS Sacramento, United Way toy drive serves over 800 kids in Sacramento

NATOMAS – This holiday season, CBS Sacramento and United Way teamed up with In-Shape Family Fitness, Kids Care Dental, Del Rio and Carraway to give back to kids throughout the Sacramento region.

Thanks to generous donations from the community, over $255,000 worth of gifts were given, helping over 800 families.

United Way California Capital Region President and CEO Dr. Dawnte Early said the generosity shown by everyone who donated is the reason some families will have a Christmas to celebrate this year.

"You can see on the parent's faces, their joy and appreciation, for this little bit of help because again the Christmas season can be so challenging when you're having to decide between rent and a roof over your head, or food on the table," Early said.

For the last month, CBS13 put out a call to viewers, asking people to drop off a new unwrapped toy at the numerous sponsors drop-off locations. In that short time, enough was raised to make this event possible.

"Seeing the young people happy and joyous, recognizing there are people in the community who care for them," explained Edward King, Chief Operating Officer for United Way. "This time of year, this is what it's all about."

Families were invited to not only take part in shopping for a Christmas toy but also meet Santa, pick up food donations, play with games, take part in face painting and even receive $100 just for walking through the door.

"It's a blessing, it's a blessing," said mother Miyra Ramirez. "It's nice to know that there's still people out there who care for families and the giving, you know."

For some, bringing their six kids to the event and making sure every child felt the Christmas spirit, this made it all possible. Kids taking part in the Season of Giving Holiday Market are enrolled in one of the many United Way programs. From reading and literacy programs to their foster care support.

In-Shape Fitness hosted the night of holiday fun and also boasted the most donations dropped off at workout facilities across the region. Marketing Specialist Mallory Yagamata said it's what makes this time of year so joyful.

"Three hundred families, gifts for more than 800 kids, seeing the smiles is really special," Yagamata said.

United Way serves people and families across the Sacramento Region.