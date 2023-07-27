"Cars just don't belong in our waters": Vehicle removals from Sacramento River raises concerns

WALNUT GROVE – The Sacramento River on Wednesday served as the site of a multi-agency operation involving dive teams pulling cars out of the water.

According to authorities, there is no reason to believe anyone was inside any of the vehicles.

The river is often used for many recreational activities such as swimming, fishing and boating. It turns out, the river is also a place for people to dump the things they no longer want — which is why this area in Walnut Grove made it on the radar.

The river has turned into an underwater junkyard over the years. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office coordinated with area agencies to remove cars, including one from a July 13 incident.

"A driver, for some reason, he drove off of the roadway and went in the river," said Ofc. Mark Leavitt, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento division. "He was able to extricate himself from the vehicle and call 911."

So why the large response Wednesday?

Car dumping is nothing new. Law enforcement told CBS13 a criminal element sometimes plays a role including serving as evidence of another crime, hiding a stolen car or defrauding insurers.

It is also possible the cars wound up down there because of traffic collisions. Authorities say River Road is dark and curvy at night.

The other problem? Cars have materials containing hazardous fluids, flame retardants and asbestos.

"They have a lot of components like batteries and leads and mercury in the lights and stuff," said Sejal Choksi-Chugh, executive director of San Francisco Baykeeper.

The environmental group said the consequences are damaging. Anything happening in the upper watershed, whether it would be chemical and sediment pollution or raising the water's temperature, affects the delta and bay.

Not one to be stationary, fish and wildlife often migrate throughout the region. Undoubtedly, ecosystems are impacted.

"Cars just don't belong in our waters and that's the bottom line," Choksi-Chugh said.