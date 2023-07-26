Vehicle pulled from Sacramento River days after going into the water

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A multi-agency operation is underway on Wednesday to pull a car out of the Sacramento River.

This scene is near Twin Cities and River roads in Walnut Grove.

California Highway Patrol said the vehicle went off the road on July 13. Somehow, the driver made it out safely.

While the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency in the operation, other agencies – like the district attorney's office and the San Joaquin County Sheriff – could also be seen at the scene.

It's not uncommon to find cars in the Sacramento River, authorities said, with people often ditching them because the vehicles were stolen or used in another crime.

The nature of Wednesday's investigation won't be clear until the vehicle is fully out of the water.