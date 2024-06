Car engulfed by flames in Rio Linda

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A car was engulfed by flames in Rio Linda early Friday morning.

The scene was on Main Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the car catching fire is unclear, but Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded just before 4 a.m. and found the vehicle was engulfed.

Fully involved car Fire on Main Ave in Rio Linda ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ pic.twitter.com/BQSmCBkpLM — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) June 14, 2024

No injuries were reported.