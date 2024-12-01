Car crashes into Land Park home at intersection where 4-way stop signs were recently installed

SACRAMENTO - A car crashed into a home in Land Park in the same intersection where a four-way stop sign was recently installed.

It happened at 2nd Avenue and Land Park Drive just after midnight on Friday, November 22.

The couple who lives there said the crash could have killed them had they been sitting in their living room with their seven-month-old baby at the time of the crash. No one was injured in it, but it has some questioning if the newly installed stop signs are hurting more than helping.

The homeowner shared a video of the aftermath of the crash with CBS 13 that shows the mess left behind in the front lawn and living room after chunks of concrete went flying and the front window glass of the house shattering.

"This is a very sought after neighborhood to live in, to worry about a car crashing into your house is a little bit crazy," said President of the Land Park Community Association Kristina Rogers.

Rogers said it has taken over 10 years to get the city to install the four-way stop sign on 2nd Avenue and Land Park Drive, the intersection where the crash happened.

"I was always thinking you know, one day a car is going to come through the living room and hopefully I am not going to be living there," said Tracy Principi who lives in Land Park at the corner of the intersection.

A day after the new stop signs were installed in October, CBS 13 spoke with neighbors who feared the stop signs were not going to do enough to slow down drivers.

"People are adjusting," said Rogers. "Things are getting a little better and slowing down."

The car that recently crashed was clearly going fast enough to break through a concrete wall. Sacramento Police confirmed it appears the driver did not stop at the stop sign.

It has some neighbors thinking the stop signs create a false sense of safety and that there needs to be a better solution starting with speeding enforcement.

"When someone is speeding, sometimes nothing slows them down until they see a black and white," said Rogers. "When they see a black and white car or a motorcycle, then they realize they are going to get a ticket and that's what slows them down."

Sacramento Police said it plans to develop an evening motor unit in the new year to crack down more on drivers.

Neighbors who have been demanding the city for change for over a decade do not want to see a crash with more detrimental consequences.

Rogers said the Land Park Community Association is going to continue to work with Councilmember Rick Jennings on adding speed bumps, more stop signs and hopefully roundabouts. The issue with installing roundabouts is they cost about a million dollars more than stop signs.