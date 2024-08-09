Watch CBS News
Canyon Fire erupts in Tuolumne County, prompts some evacuation orders

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

TUOLUMNE COUNTY – A new wildfire in Tuolumne County erupted overnight into Friday, prompting evacuation orders.

The incident has been named the Canyon Fire. It appears to have started in the canyon off of Buchanon Road, near Canyon Drive, in the community of Tuolumne.

Cal Fire reports that the fire has grown to 75 acres as of Friday morning. No containment has been reported.

Tuolumne is about 60 miles east of Modesto.

Canyon Fire evacuation orders

The following zones are under mandatory evacuation orders: Ponderosa Hills and the Tuolumne Rancheria area from Tuolumne Road north to the east.

Tuolumne City was under an evacuation warning, but the sheriff's office said those warnings have expired.

An evacuation center is being opened at the Tuolumne Enrichment Center along 102 Hospital Road, Sonora (behind the old hospital) and the Sonora Senior Center at 540 Greenley Road in Sonora.

A small animal evacuation center is being opened at 10040 Victoria Way, Jamestown by the Tuolumne County Animal Control. A large animal evacuation center is also being set up at the Motherlode Fairgrounds. 

