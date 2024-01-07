Candlelight vigil held in Sacramento for Tyre Nichols, marking one year since traffic stop

SACRAMENTO - A candlelight memorial was held Sunday night for Tyre Nichols, marking one year since the Sacramento native was pulled over and brutally beaten by police officers in Memphis.

Sunday's memorial was a collaboration by the city and family members to celebrate Nichols' life.

Skateboarders, community members and city leaders came together at Nichols Skate Park, remembering him as we approach the one-year mark of his death.

"A year ago today, almost to the minute, Tyre was living some of the last moments of his life. He was driving home, not knowing it would be the last drive he ever took. Not knowing it was the last day on earth for him and driving toward something unimaginable," said Angelina Paxton, a friend of Nichols.

Nichols died three days after a traffic stop turned deadly in Memphis, Tennessee. The 29-year-old Sacramento native was pulled over for alleged reckless driving when video showed the officers brutally beating him.

Sunday's memorial doubles as a celebration of life and a call for reform.

"We really just don't want to see any other families go through the things we had to go through, the things that brought us here and brought so much pain. We want to stop the cycle and come together and be better," said Khamari Ellis, Nichols' nephew.

The vigil, held at the very skate park Nichols grew up skateboarding in, is now the park that carries his name.

"It's the most perfect thing that could've come out of this, it fits him perfectly. This was his favorite place to be, so this would've been like a life goal for him, a dream," Paxton said.

"He grew up here. He skated here his whole life, many memories. I think the skatepark being named after him just brings the community together. I feel like his calling was creativity and leaving his mark on the planet," Ellis said.

The brutal beating of Nichols sparked backlash nationwide. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg showed his support.

"It is on all of us tonight and every day to work harder," he said. "Work harder to work toward eliminating the injustices that still exist in our country and even in our own community."

"This can't happen again and again to multiple families. People have to open their eyes to a big problem we have in this country. If it could happen to him it could happen to anyone at that point," Paxton said.

All five officers involved in his death have been charged with second-degree murder along with several other felony charges.

Another vigil was held in Memphis, attended by Nichols' mother and other family members.