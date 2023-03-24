Can bartenders convicted of serving teen alcohol be allowed back on the job?

COLUSA – CBS13 has learned new information about the investigation into the death of a 17-year-old who had just left a bar where he was served ten alcoholic drinks.

That teen died when he fell out of his stepfather's truck.

Surveillance video only CBS13 obtained showed the teen being served at Slough House Social in Colusa.

California Alcoholic Beverage Control suspended the restaurant's liquor license indefinitely and the two bartenders were convicted of misdemeanor charges for serving a person under 21 years old.

The bartenders were also sentenced to probation. But, as CBS13 learned, they are allowed back to work as bartenders at any establishment that will hire them.

"Can a bartender in any circumstances be banned from serving alcohol?" we asked Brandon Shotwell, a supervising agent in charge with ABC.

"There is nothing that we can do as the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control," he said.

Last year, a new California law required bartenders to take a training course and be certified to serve alcohol.

The state keeps their information in a database, but bartenders do not lose that certification following any criminal conviction related to their work.