CBS13 obtains surveillance video showing local bartenders serving alcohol to teen who later died in accident

CBS13 obtains surveillance video showing local bartenders serving alcohol to teen who later died in

CBS13 obtains surveillance video showing local bartenders serving alcohol to teen who later died in

CBS13 obtains surveillance video showing local bartenders serving alcohol to teen who later died in

COLUSA - Only on CBS13, surveillance video shows a local restaurant's bartenders repeatedly serving 17-year-old alcohol.

That teen died after he was in an accident —shortly after leaving the bar with his own stepfather.

Now, following an Alcohol and Beverage Control investigation, the Slough House Social in Colusa County has had its liquor license suspended indefinitely and the restaurant is closed.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS13 shows the teen in a hat and torn jeans, along with his step-father in a T-shirt and shorts arriving at Slough House Social and sitting down at the bar.

CBS13 has made an editorial decision to blur the teen's face. These are the final moments of his life.

obtained by CBS13

About a minute into the video, you can see a bartender hand the 17-year-old a sip of her drink. And over the next hour-and-a-half, the video records the teen being served over and over again.

He is served a total of 10 drinks or shots in an hour and a half, finished by the teen ordering three shots at once and downing each of them back-to-back-to-back.

Eventually, the video shows the teen in a confrontation with one of the bartenders, who then slaps his face.

The teen is then seen stumbling as he heads for the exit. And outside, the same bartender who slapped him escorts him to the passenger side of his stepfather's truck.

Just after this video, a mile away, court documents show the CHP responded to a medical aid call after the teen was found on the side of the road.

Court documents list him as just 5-foot-3 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

His stepfather, Joseph Page, the driver of the truck told investigators the teen jumped from the vehicle.

Page was arrested for DUI. Tests showed his blood-alcohol level at the time of the incident was 0.30 percent.

His stepson was flown to UC Davis Medical Center where he died from his injuries. His death has been ruled an accident by the coroner.

Page was arrested on several felony charges including great bodily harm to a child.

CBS13 reached out to the owner of Slough House Social for comment and he did not immediately respond.