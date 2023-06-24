Northern California burn victim shares story and warning after falling into campfire

As families look forward to sitting around the campfire this summer, one woman is sharing her story – a warning of just how quickly a day of fun can go up in flames.

Dani Taylor was celebrating her 34th birthday with a camping trip among family and friends. She was looking forward to a vacation off the grid, away from the stresses of her high-pressure job.

"We were celebrating and having fun," Taylor said. "The guys were fishing, the kids were playing," she said.

Dani Taylor

On the last night of their trip, Taylor said she had been drinking and dancing around the campfire. In a matter of seconds, her night of fun took a terrifying turn.

"My foot got caught on a rock and I fell in," Taylor said.

What happened next was a blur for Taylor. Her friend pulled her out of the fire, and Taylor was in shock. Those around her knew she needed to be taken to a hospital immediately.

"Even the car ride there, my friend just remembers I was shaking profusely," Taylor said.

Her legs were severely burned. She was flown via helicopter from a rural hospital in Susanville to the Firefighters Burn Institute Regional Burn Center at UC Davis.

She spent nearly a month in their burn unit, receiving extensive treatment and eventually a skin graft. Taylor says the time in the hospital took a toll on her family.

"My friends had to take care of my kids, my husband had to be out of work, I had to be out of work," Taylor said.

It's a sight that the burn center sees more frequently in the summertime.

"A lot of the safety precautions we have when we're around our ovens and stoves aren't there when we're with open flame out in nature," Dr. Tina Palmieri, the center's chief burn surgeon, said.

Dr. Palmieri recommends a "circle of safety" – a three to five-foot circle around a fire. It is a line anyone, especially kids, should not cross even once the fire is out.

"That should hold until even after the fire is extinguished because those hot coals are hot for three days," Dr. Palmieri said.

If you are in a situation where you or someone around you is burned, she advises the following:

Get the fire out and remove any clothing that has been on fire, as it will often keep smoldering Cool running water can help decrease a burn if it is palm-sized or smaller. Seek medical help as burns can be life-threatening

As Taylor now prepares to celebrate her 38th birthday, she considers herself lucky as she has made a tremendous recovery. However, the physical and emotional scars stick with her.

She shares her story in hopes of changing the outcome for someone else.