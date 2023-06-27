NorCal burn survivor shares warning after falling into campfire Dani Taylor was celebrating her 34th birthday with a camping trip among family and friends. She was looking forward to a vacation off the grid, away from the stresses of her high-pressure job. On the last night of their trip, Taylor said she had been drinking and dancing around the campfire. In a matter of seconds, her night of fun took a terrifying turn. What happened next was a blur for Taylor. Her friend pulled her out of the fire, and Taylor was in shock. Those around her knew she needed to be taken to a hospital immediately.