Fire that erupted near Camp Far West in Placer County contained

By Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY – A vegetation fire near Camp Far West erupted early Friday morning, prompting a quick response from firefighters.

The fire was first reported just after 5 a.m. and grew to around 12 acres within an hour.

Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found getting to the flames difficult.

Scene of the Far Fire on Friday morning. Cal Fire NEU

Firefighters were able to get a wet line around the fire and, by 8 a.m., had the wildfire contained.

Crews expect to be out at the scene through the morning to deal with heavy mop-up work. 

