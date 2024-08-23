Fire that erupted near Camp Far West in Placer County contained
PLACER COUNTY – A vegetation fire near Camp Far West erupted early Friday morning, prompting a quick response from firefighters.
The fire was first reported just after 5 a.m. and grew to around 12 acres within an hour.
Cal Fire crews responded to the scene and found getting to the flames difficult.
Firefighters were able to get a wet line around the fire and, by 8 a.m., had the wildfire contained.
Crews expect to be out at the scene through the morning to deal with heavy mop-up work.