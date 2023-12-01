Cal's tight ends coach, UC Davis alum named Aggies next head football coach

DAVIS - UC Davis announced Tim Plough is returning to be the team's next head football coach after Dan Hawkins stepped down earlier this week. Plough is currently an assistant coach at Cal.

"UC Davis is always in my heart and I'm a proud 'Davis Guy,'" Plough said in a statement. "I want to build on the wonderful program that Coach Hawkins has developed and carry that momentum he's created into the future."

After playing for UC Davis, Plough started his coaching career with the Aggies as a student assistant in 2008. The following year, he was the quarterbacks coach before taking the passing game coordinator duties.

In 2013, he left UC Davis to become a coach at Northern Arizona. Plough then returned to UC Davis in 2017 as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

In 2021, Plough left the Aggies again to become the offensive coordinator at Boise State before becoming the tight ends coach he currently holds at Cal, according to Cal's website.

"During my numerous conversations with Tim over the past few days, it became evidently clear that he shares our values, passion, and competitive spirit, and most importantly, is truly dedicated to the personal growth of student-athletes," said UC Davis Director of Athletics, Rocko DeLuca.

Hawkins left the Aggies with the third most wins in the school's history. Hawkins said in a statement that he will be staying with the program as a special assistant.

The Aggies will formally introduce Plough on Monday at 10 a.m. in the Bruce and Marie Auditorium.