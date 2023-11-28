UC Davis football head coach Dan Hawkins stepping down from position

DAVIS – The head coach of the UC Davis football team is stepping down from his position, the school announced on Tuesday.

Dan Hawkins led the Aggies for the past seven seasons, compiling a 44-31 record.

He was a UC Davis alum, having graduated in 1984 and started his coaching career with the Aggies.

"I was honored to carry Aggie football forward and now will hand off to another," Hawkins said in a statement.

Hawkins was also the head coach of Christian Brothers High School later in the 1980s, leading them to the Sacramento City High School Championship in '86. He also had stops as head coach at Willamette, Boise State, and Colorado.

While his stay at UC Davis wasn't as long as some of his other predecessors, Hawkins has the third-most wins in Aggie history (behind Jim Sochor's 156-45-5 and Bob Biggs's 144-85-1 records).

The Aggies' 31-21 win over Sacramento State in the Causeway Classic earlier in November meant that Hawkins went out on top in his last game.

Hawkins, 63, noted that he isn't retiring, however.

"This is not a retirement or stepping aside from being involved with Aggie Athletics. Rocko (DeLuca, UC Davis' director of athletics) is allowing me to stay on board as a special assistant," Hawkins said in a statement.

Hawkins compiled an overall 155-93-1 record in his 22-season college head coaching career.