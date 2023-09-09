Watch CBS News
A convicted fraudster was put in charge of California parolees, then he fraudulently used their identities in a $1 million COVID benefit scheme

By Julie Watts

/ CBS Sacramento

Your tax dollars paid for a convicted fraudster to run a state-funded halfway house where he used stolen parolee identities to commit $1 million worth of COVID-relief fraud. 

In collaboration with CalMatters, first we revealed that you're paying the rent and rehab for parolees, but the state isn't tracking if your money is helping. Now, CalMatters exposes how that lack of oversight led to fraud.

