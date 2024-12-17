California State Prison, Sacramento inmate dies after being attacked with improvised weapon

FOLSOM – A homicide investigation is underway at California State Prison, Sacramento after an inmate was attacked by another inmate on Monday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said, just after 6 p.m. Monday, corrections officers allegedly saw inmate Jason Brannigan attacking fellow inmate Lamar Scott.

It appears an improvised weapon was used in the attack, leaving Scott with several stab wounds.

Officials said another inmate, Santana D. West, was also allegedly hurt by Brannigan in the attack.

Medics responded to the scene, but officials said Scott was pronounced dead shortly after the incident.

Scott, 35, was serving a 16-year sentence on corporal injury and domestic violence convictions. Brannigan, 47, is serving a 17-year sentence on corporal injury to a spouse and other convictions with enhancements.

Brannigan is in restricted housing as officials investigate the incident.