California and Sacramento County election results

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Residents of Sacramento and all across California voted for presidential candidates, city council members and mayors. 

Several races in the Sacramento area remain close, including Sacramento's mayoral race and California's Proposition 1 - which could authorize $6.38 billion in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities and provide housing for the homeless. 

CBS News has projected President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to win in California. CBS News has also projected Steve Garvey and Adam Schiff to face off in the open Senate race.

Here are the local results.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 9:01 AM PST

