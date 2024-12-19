Watch CBS News
California regulators approve two more requests by PG&E to increase rates

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – California regulators approved two more rate hike requests by Pacific Gas and Electric Thursday night, making it six this year. 

The executive director of The Utility Reform Network, Mark Toney, said earlier this week that customers are paying an average of $60 more a month than last year.

One rate increase approved Thursday will go into effect next year and the other in 2026. It's unknown how much the rates will be increased.

Thursday's approval also comes on the heels of the Biden administration committing to providing PG&E with a $15 billion loan for infrastructure improvements.

