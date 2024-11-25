California Legislature reaches historic milestone for women in office

Next week, lawmakers will return to the California State Capitol and there will be some major milestones when it comes to diversity.

Rhodesia Ransom just won a state Assembly seat representing San Joaquin County. She's one of 59 women who will now be serving in the California State Legislature, which is an all-time high.

"I'm very proud that we are at that point in our state and I'm very excited to have been part of that journey," Ransom said.

Ransom said female lawmakers bring a different perspective to the office.

"We juggle multiple things, whether it's motherhood and work and community service all at the same time and that's what people are looking for," she said.

Women now make up 49% of the overall legislature and, for the first time, will hold a majority in the state Senate.

Susannah Delano, executive director of the organization Close the Gap, said that the number of female legislators has doubled in just the last seven years.

"Nationally, California will now become one of only four other states that have reached or surpassed gender parity in one of its chambers, so it's pretty rarified territory," she said.

What's behind the surge of women winning office?

Political analysts say it comes down to term limits approved by voters 12 years ago.

"Term limits do provide an opportunity for growth in our community as things are evolving," Ransom said.

The one place where women have not yet been successful is in the governor's office.

"There is research to suggest that there is a particular barrier for women in executive roles, governor, president," Delano said. "It's that much harder and higher of a glass ceiling to break through."

With more women now holding statewide offices, Ransom said it's just a matter of time.

"I think it's really like changing the perception of people that these are men's jobs," she said.

Women are not just making progress at the state capitol. For the last two years, all members of the West Sacramento City Council have been women and the Sacramento City Council has a female majority -- although that could change based on the outcome of the mayor's race.