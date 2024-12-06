California International Marathon's fast course brings runners from around the world to Sacramento

Runner's gearing up for California International Marathon in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Roads along Capitol Mall in downtown Sacramento are now closed in preparation for this weekend's California International Marathon.

Thousands of runners are now in town getting ready for Sunday morning's start time.

"It's our 41st year putting on the California International Marathon," said Scott Abbott, executive director of Sacramento Running Association.

Ten thousand runners are competing in the 26.2-mile course that goes from Folsom to the California State Capitol.

"The race usually sells out in August, so we've been sold out for a number of months," Abbott said.

Runners and race fans stopped by the convention center Friday night to pick up their bibs and purchase some snacks, socks, and other gear they may need.

"The town's been great," said runner Christina Rooney, who is from Florida.

Rooney is one of the many competitors from out of state and even overseas.

"We have runners that come from all corners of the world, Europe, Asia. It's a globally recognized event it's something that's a source of civic pride for Sacramento," Abbott said.

CIM is Sacramento's largest annual sporting event with an estimated $15 million economic impact.

"Every hotel is full in Sacramento, all the restaurants are excited," Abbott said.

Many runners use this race to prepare for the Boston Marathon.

"We're the number one Boston qualifying marathon in the country, we qualify almost a third of our runners to Boston," Abbott said.

"I was four minutes off last year, so we'll bring it on this year," said Ashley Wursten, who's from Rocklin and running the race.

Because of the geography and climate, Sacramento has a reputation as being the fastest race in the West.

But another important factor is Sacramento's fans, which runners say helps give them inspiration to get across the finish line.

"You literally have spectators the entire way. It keeps you driven and it's just such a fun race," Wursten said.

Police are warning drivers that there will be rolling street closures on Sunday beginning at 3 a.m. in Folsom and ending at 5 p.m. in downtown Sacramento.