California Garlic Festival moves from Stockton to Merced County for 2024

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON – The California Garlic Festival will be moving to a new venue for this year's edition of the event.

Organizers announced on Tuesday that the festival, happening Aug. 30 through Sept. 1, will be held at the Merced County Fairgrounds this year.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, California was home to the Gilroy Garlic Festival. That festival ended up being permanently canceled in 2022.

That's when the California Garlic Festival emerged. However, instead of Gilroy, the festival was held at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.

San Joaquin County has now been the home of the festival for the past few years.

No reason has been given by organizers for the move to the Merced County Fairgrounds.

Aside from all things garlic, the festival will feature monster truck shows and other live entertainment. It will be open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on all three days. 

First published on April 23, 2024 / 11:28 AM PDT

