California dreaming: Could this be the Cowboys' year?

OXNARD, California (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Cowboys are continuing a California training camp tradition that dates back a full 60 years. Back in 1963, Tom Landry's Cowboys ventured to Thousand Oaks for the first of what would be 27 straight pre-season trips to Southern California.

Since then, the Cowboys have held summer camp in places like steamy Austin, scorching Wichita Falls, and the air conditioned comfort of the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Eventually, though, Jerry Jones decided California is the place they ought to be. So, for 17 of the last 23 years, they've loaded up the equipment truck and moved to Oxnard, located 23 miles down the Ventura Freeway from Thousand Oaks.

As always, Cowboys Camp kicks off with Jerry's annual "State of the Team" address, an opening press conference that will be broadcast live Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Here are the top 11 burning questions as the Cowboys charter arrived in California on Monday:

Will Zack Martin hold out? A nine-time Pro Bowler, Martin is widely considered the top offensive guard in the league, but his current $14 million per year deal ranks far below the top paid players at his position, who average $20 million per year. He wasn't on the team charter Monday, but many veteran players are traveling on their own to Oxnard, and he has until Tuesday to report.

How much pressure is on Dak Prescott? When you're the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, there's always pressure. But now approaching his 30th birthday and coming off a season in which he threw a career high 15 interceptions and two critical picks in a 2nd straight playoff loss to San Francisco, the focus intensifies on Dak as the Cowboys try to snap a 27 year Super Bowl drought.

What effect will new play-caller Mike McCarthy have on the offense? It's not like the Cowboys weren't scoring points with Kellen Moore calling plays, but as McCarthy himself said, "I'm not about lighting up the scoreboard. I'm about winning games."

Can Tony Pollard carry the load at running back? With the release of Ezekiel Elliott in March, the Cowboys announced that Pollard is now the lead back. However, coming off ankle surgery in January, the Cowboys need to keep Pollard healthy and explosive. To do that, they need to find a 2nd back to pair with Pollard. Veteran Ronald Jones competes for the spot along with holdovers Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle, who both went undrafted...which leads to the next hot topic...

Is there any chance the Cowboys bring Zeke back? Until Elliott signs with another team, the question will continue to be asked. Yes, Zeke only averaged 3.8 yards per carry last season, but he did score 12 red zone touchdowns and is still adept as a big, tough between the tackles runner who gets the dirty yards inside. And, he's still among the best in the league at protecting the quarterback. And, he's one of the best locker room guys on this team. And, he just turned 28. Stay tuned.

What impact will Brandin Cooks have? The Cowboys needed another playmaker at wide receiver. They never found a replacement for Amari Cooper last year. With CeeDee Lamb coming off his 1st 100 catch season and Michael Gallup 18 months removed from ACL surgery, Cooks provides the Cowboys with a triple threat — three versatile receivers who can line up anywhere.

What impact will Stephon Gilmore have? Even nearing his 33rd birthday, the five-time Pro Bowler figures to give the Cowboys one of the best secondaries in the league. With Gilmore and Trevon Diggs at cornerback, and Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson at safety, the only position battle should be at slot corner as Daron Bland, who was highly productive as a rookie, is penciled in as the starter while veteran Jordan Lewis tries to bounce back from a foot injury.

What impact will first round draft pick Mazi Smith have? The Dallas defense became the first team since the 1973 Steelers to lead the league in takeaways in consecutive seasons, but one thing they didn't do well last year was stop the run. The Cowboys hope they have fixed that with this 323 pound defensive tackle, who has Herculean strength.

Where will Micah Parsons line up? After amassing 26.5 sacks his first two seasons, Micah has spent much of the off-season conditioning his body for the rigors of a long season as a pass rusher. So, will defensive coordinator Dan Quinn play Parsons more on the edge or off the ball at linebacker? We may get a better idea watching training camp workouts,

Who will be the most exciting player in pre-season games? That's easy. Diminutive Deuce Vaughn, the dynamic 5-foot-5 running back who was drafted in the sixth round out of Kansas State, will be a fan favorite. He should get plenty of playing time in the pre-season as he tries to carve out a niche as a 3rd down back and return specialist.

Will this be the year? 27 years ago, no one would have thought the Cowboys would go this long without even sniffing a Super Bowl. 27 years without even a conference championship game. Yet, here we are. And, as has happened perhaps a handful of times in the last 27 years—on paper—this could be the Cowboys year. They have a top ranked defense, a top ranked offense, a veteran coaching staff with Super Bowl pedigree. On paper, there is only one thing they don't have right now, which leads us to one final bonus question ...