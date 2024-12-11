California Capitol Christmas tree lighting ceremony moves back inside rotunda

SACRAMENTO -- The California State Capitol tree is lit with a ceremony held inside the Capitol Building Rotunda, hosted by Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

The ceremony, which is in its 93rd year, included a nine-year-old from Merced, Carter Morris, who was chosen to light the tree. Morris represents 450,000 Californians with intellectual and developmental disabilities and was chosen by the Central Valley Regional Center.

The streamed ceremony featured holiday music from a live choir and remarks from both the first partner and the governor.

According to the Governor's Office, the ceremony, which traditionally takes place in front of the capitol tree near the west steps, was moved inside due to the potential for inclement weather.

Moving the ceremony inside the Capitol Rotunda created a "more hospitable environment for the tree-lighting family," the governor's spokesperson told CBS13 in a statement.

"This is kind of special. We haven't done this in a while. I think the last time we were in the rotunda was Governor Brown and for different reasons, we're here this year, but I love it. It's not only beautiful, but it's intimate," Newsom said.

Former Governor Jerry Brown held the tree lighting ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda on December 2, 2014, because of weather.

Outside, dozens gathered to watch the Capitol tree lights turn on. Many were attending the tree lighting for the first time. The ceremony was streamed online, and some watched on their cell phones from outside the capitol.