California Capitol Airshow returns this weekend in Sacramento County

MATHER - The California Capital Air Show returns to Mather this weekend. The event showcases the region's rich aviation heritage, drawing members of the military from air and ground operations.

Among the jets at the show, the Thunderbirds will be taking flight.

"Imagine going 550 miles an hour, going 18 inches apart with four aircraft right next to you. That's precision at its finest," said Air Force Maj. Bobby Gulla.

Major Bobby Gulla is part of the team. He mentioned, "We get to travel about 300 days a year and interact with people from 50 states and have great interactions with people from all 50 states and inspire them to serve their communities."

From the pilots to the people who follow them, this Marine Corp veteran from Dublin loves snapping pictures of it all, celebrating aviation history. He mentioned, "I have a collection of about 8,000 aviation patches. I match the history to the patch to the plane and the different planes that come in. Maybe the same model, but it's something to do."

A-10 Warthogs painstakingly restored are a reminder of military operations past and present.

The Capital Air Show is a compilation of a lot of effort, says Capt. Nathan Amaral. He stated, "From the planning team to Travis AFB and each individual aircraft commander, there's everyone from maintenance to pilots to cargo port loaders. Everyone is involved."

It's a chance to see cargo planes that keep our military operations running, from the largest planes to smaller fighter jets. A crew member mentioned, "We're inside the belly of this cargo plane, and you can see how spacious it is. It's used to transport things like tanks and helicopters, big things that need to get somewhere fast."

Organizers hope it gives wings to a new generation of aviation enthusiasts.