California Republican Rep. John Duarte, Democrat Adam Gray face off in 13th Congressional District rematch

John Duarte, Adam Gray to debate in race for California's 13th congressional district

In a rematch of a 2022 race decided by just over 500 votes, Republican Rep. John Duarte and Democratic challenger Adam Gray are battling for California's 13th Congressional District in one of a handful of competitive races in the state that could help decide control of the U.S. House.

The Modesto-born Duarte, 58, has represented the district since the 2022 election. It took nearly a month for a winner to be declared in that race, with Duarte claiming victory by a margin of just 564 votes.

Considered a moderate Republican, Duarte has charted a path that has often charted a different path than his own party. The Heritage Foundation's Action for America scorecard gives Duarte a lifetime score of just 41% on conservative issue votes, compared to the 73% score for the average GOP member of the House.

Gray, a Merced native, represented Merced and Stanislaus counties in California's 21st Assembly District from 2012 to 2022.

Also labeling himself as a moderate, previously calling himself the most moderate Democrat in California, Gray has made water and agriculture the topline issue of his campaign. Gray's list of endorsements includes the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Equality California, and Reproductive Freedom for All, among numerous labor organizations.

California's 13th Congressional District encompasses a large stretch of southern San Joaquin Valley. Parts of Fresno, Merced, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties are within the district's boundaries. President Joe Biden