Crews halt progress of Cordelia/Fairfield brush fire; evacuation warnings lifted

FAIRFIELD -- Evacuation warnings that had been issued in a wildland fire in the area of Roberts Road near the Antiquity/Dynasty area of Fairfield have been lifted, the Fairfield police department said in an alert on social media around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

All evacuation warnings for the Roberts Fire have been lifted, Cal Fire said.

Forward progress has been stopped on the fire, which burned about 47 acres and was 60 percent contained at 3:48 p.m., according to Cal Fire.