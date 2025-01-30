Cal Fire uses augmented reality to train for emergencies

Augmented reality technology used by Cal Fire to train for emergencies

Augmented reality technology used by Cal Fire to train for emergencies

Augmented reality technology used by Cal Fire to train for emergencies

SACRAMENTO -- Stepping into a virtual world to stay safe in the real one, Cal Fire is using augmented reality technology to train flight crews for life-or-death emergencies.

The new helicopter and hoist simulator, located at McClellan Air Base, offers hands-on training without the real-world risks.

"It did feel really realistic," said Captain Matt Lane of the Hollister Helitack crew. "The quality of the imagery is all very good."

The simulator allows crews to experience real-life emergency scenarios, practicing critical maneuvers without stepping into a helicopter.

"It gives us that opportunity to think through the stuff we talk about a lot but don't always get to practice," Lane explained. "Now, we can actually do it."

The simulator also models real California landscapes, mountains, valleys, and lakes, while factoring in unpredictable challenges like wind.

"It shows how the aircraft reacts to weather conditions," Lane said. "It's a really good realistic tool for us to work with."

The helicopter simulator and the hoist simulator operate separately. But soon, they'll be linked to allow pilots and hoist crews to train together in fully simulated rescue scenarios.

Battalion Chief Aaron Smith says the simulator won't replace real-life training, but it's a valuable new tool.

"It adds value for both our new pilots and our experienced pilots training on hoisting," Smith said. "No matter what their experience level is, this will make them better."

With 11 Cal Fire bases and over 300 crew members across the state, teams will now be able to travel to McClellan for this cutting-edge training.