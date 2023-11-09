Business owner's letter highlights challenges of downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- In a heartfelt plea from the heart of Sacramento, the manager of Ruhstaller Tap Room on K Street shared a letter on social media, laying bare the challenges local businesses face.

J.E. Paino, the taproom owner and manager, emphasized that his intention in writing the letter had no agenda. Instead, he wanted to highlight the difficulties of his establishment and others downtown.

Paino reflected on downtown 10 years ago, saying, "Those days felt safer and they were cleaner and less dangerous."

Now, he paints a very different picture of what downtown looks like now.

"It's more dead; in other words, there's less energy. It's just flatter," Paino said.

The letter, now displayed on the taproom's front door, serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by downtown Sacramento. Most notably, the letter outlines the concerns of a growing homeless population, more crime and fewer office workers as potential customers.

Brandon Ruiz, a downtown worker and Ruhstaller patron, acknowledged the issues.

"I think that everyone kind of knows there's a homeless issue down on this street," Ruiz said. "There's a lot of crime and drugs."

As Paino reflected on K Street a decade ago, he posed a question to the community: is that the environment they want to return to?

"We do need to ask the question if this is what we want," he said.

Paino said he's had a serious conversation with his staff about potentially closing down.