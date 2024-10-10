Watch CBS News
Ballots, laptops among items stolen during burglaries at 2 Sacramento-area post offices

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Ballots, mail and laptops were stolen from two U.S. Post Office locations in the Sacramento area overnight, authorities said. 

At the post office on C Street in Isleton, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said employees reported that the suspect or suspects broke in through the back door. They got away with a laptop and mail.

In the town of Ryde, deputies said the front door was pried open and another laptop and more mail, which were placed in individual post office boxes, were stolen. Deputies said some of that mail included ballots. 

post-office-burglary.png
Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Deputies are working with the United States Postal Inspector in the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office. 

No suspect information was given. 

