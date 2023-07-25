Bronny James, LeBron James' son, suffers cardiac arrest during USC practice. Here's what we know so far.

Bronny James, the 18-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during practice with his college team, the University of Southern California, a family spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday.

The practice took place on Monday, and he was taken to a hospital after the incident. The spokesperson said he is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU.

"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," the spokesperson said.

USC said it could not comment on the matter out of respect for student privacy.

Bronny James is seen during the McDonalds All American Basketball Games on March 28, 2023 in Houston. / Getty Images

Well-wishes poured in on social media. NBA legend Magic Johnson tweeted that he and his wife, Cookie, are praying for a "speedy recovery" for Bronny James. Damar Hamlin, who suffered from a cardiac arrest during an NFL game earlier this year, also wished him and his family well.

"Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well. here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process," Hamlin said.

James was a five-star recruit and considered one of the signature players of USC's incoming recruiting class. He signed his letter of intent to join the team in May. He is projected to be a potential NBA pick in next year's NBA draft.

His collapse marks the second time a USC player suffered cardiac arrest with the program since Vince Iwuchukwu, then a freshman with the team, suffered a cardiac arrest last summer during an informal practice.

What is a cardiac arrest?

Shortly after the news of James' cardiac arrest, the American Heart Association said it happens when the "heart malfunctions and stops beating unexpectedly." The organization said to call 911 and "push hard & fast in the center of the chest until help arrives."

While cardiac arrest in youth athletes is rare, it does happen. About 60 million kids in the U.S. participate in organized sports, and cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death among young athletes.

Dr. Korin Hudson, a MedStar Health emergency physician, told CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell that he best way to be prepared for the potential of cardiac arrest is to have the training and equipment necessary to respond.

That equipment includes an AED — an automated external defibrillator, which was used to help save Hamlin's life. If used within the first minute, chances of survival are close to 90%. The American Heart Association also offers online courses teaching CPR and how to use an AED, Hudson said.