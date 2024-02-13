Brock Purdy awarded 49ers' prestigious Len Eshmont Award for inspirational and courageous play

Watch: Christian McCaffery speaks to reporters on locker clean-out day Watch: Christian McCaffery speaks to reporters on locker clean-out day 04:21

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been awarded the team's most prestigious honor by his teammates, the Len Eshmont Award, officials announced Tuesday.

Purdy's award headlined the slate of team awards two days after the 49ers' heartbreaking overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII. The Len Eshmont Award is voted on by members of the team and is given to the player who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, one of the original 49ers from the inaugural 1946 season. Eshmont died in 1957 following his playing career and coaching stints at Navy and Virginia, and the award was established that year.

Among those who have previously won the award are Nick Bosa (2022), Deebo Samuel (2021), Fred Warner (2020), and George Kittle (2019). Other quarterbacks who have won the Eshmont are Colin Kaepernick, Steve Young, Joe Montana, John Brodie, and Y.A. Tittle.

49ers coaches awarded Christian McCaffrey with the Bill Walsh Award, given to the player who best represented the standard of excellence established by the team's late Hall of Fame head coach. McCaffrey's honor comes following his standout 2023 season in which he led the league in rushing yards (1,459) and touchdowns (21), both career-bests. McCaffrey's 2023 season earned him NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors at the annual NFL Awards three days before Super Bowl LVIII.

Other awards announced by the 49ers Tuesday:

Bobb McKittrick Award: OL Colton McKivitz - Voted on by offensive linemen, the award is given to the OL who best represents the courage, intensity and sacrifice displayed by longtime offensive line coach Bobb McKittrick.

Hazeltine Iron Man Award: LB Fred Warner - Voted on by defensive coaches, the award is given to the most courageous and inspirational defensive player. Named for former linebacker Matt Hazeltine who played 13 years at linebacker for the 49ers, the most of any 49ers player.

Thomas Herrion Memorial Award: S Ji'Ayir Brown - Voted on by coaches, the award is given to a rookie or first-year player who best represents the dream of Thomas Herrion, a first-year player who collapsed and died following a preseason game in 2005.

Ed Block Courage Award: DT Javon Kinlaw - Presented to a member of each of the 32 NFL teams, the award is named after the pioneering head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts for 23 years. Ed Block was also a respected humanitarian who championed the cause was helping children of abuse. The Ed Block Courage Award Foundation runs the Courage House National Support Network, with a Courage House in every NFL city that provides support and care for abused children and their families.

Perry/Yonamine Unity Award: TE George Kittle - Voted on by players, the award is given to the 49ers player who exhibits an exceptional commitment to promoting unity within the team and in their community. Named for the former 49ers players and pioneers of unity and diversity, Joe "The Jet" Perry and Wally Yonamine.

Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee: DL Arik Armstead - Named after the late Hall of Fame running back of the Chicago Bears, it is given to the player who best exemplifies a commitment to philanthropy and community involvement. Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward won the award, presented Feb. 8 at the annual NFL Honors.

Garry Niver Award: DL Nick Bosa - Presented annually by the San Francisco Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America to a 49ers' player for his cooperation and professional style with reporters who follow the team daily. Named after Garry Niver, a long-time beat writer who covered the 49ers for the San Mateo Times.