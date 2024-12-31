Brock Purdy avoids serious injury to arm but will likely miss season finale, 49ers say

SANTA CLARA – San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy appears to have escaped serious injury after being taken out early from Monday night's loss.

The team announced Tuesday that Purdy had suffered a right elbow contusion with nerve inflammation.

Added to this is that there isn't long-term concern for this. Makes sense to let Purdy sit in Week 18 with nothing on the line. — Matt Lively (@mattblively) December 31, 2024

Purdy had racked up a career-high 377 passing yards in the Monday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions and was in the middle of leading another drive down the field when he was sacked in the fourth quarter.

Purdy was taken out of the game and did not return. After the game, he described the pain as being like "my arm was on fire" – prompting worry that he had reinjured the UCL that had been surgically repaired in his throwing arm.

Speaking on Tuesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated that Purdy's UCL looked fine and that there isn't a long-term worry over the injury.

Still, Shanahan said Purdy would likely miss the final game of the season this upcoming Sunday at Arizona.

The 49ers were already eliminated from the playoffs just before their week 16 game in Miami.